Coroner: Pearl River police officer’s death linked to COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Pearl River police officer, Captain Steven Gaudet, Jr., died at the age of 39.
According to the St. Tammany coroner’s office, his cause of death was respiratory failure, which was linked to COVID-19.
Captain Gaudet worked for the Pearl River Police Department for over three years.
Pearl River Police Department put out the following statement after Gaudet’s death:
“It is with great sadness that we announce the untimely and sudden passing of our fellow Brother and Friend, Captain Steven Gaudet, Jr. Captain Gaudet was a dedicated public servant and an integral part of the Pearl River Police Department. His presence and leadership will be missed.
Our deepest sympathies are with his wife, Lany, his sons, Steven and Landon, and his immediate family. We would like to acknowledge and thank everyone who has embraced us with sympathy and support during this difficult time.”
Mayor McQueen and the Town of Pearl River also released a statement:
