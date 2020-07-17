Gov. Edwards responds to AG Jeff Landry comments on mask mandate

By WAFB Staff | July 17, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT - Updated July 17 at 11:46 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Thursday, July 16, Governor John Bel Edwards wrote a letter to Attorney General Jeff Landry in response to Landry’s remarks that the statewide mask mandate was “unconstitutional.”

“After careful consideration, it is my opinion as to the chief legal officer of the State that the order does not pass the constitutional test,” Landry said.

He also called the mandate “unenforceable.”

In Gov. Edwards’ response, he says Landry’s letter “reminded me of the famous line ‘everyone is entitled to their opinion, but not their own facts.‘”

Edwards says the mandate and the measures he’s taken to stop the spread of COVID-19, such as closing bars, were decided by facts, data, and experts.

