SEC schools will honor scholarships of student-athletes who don’t participate due to COVID-19 concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The SEC has announced it will honor the scholarships of student-athletes who decide to not participate in sports in the fall because of COVID-19 concerns.
“I’m proud LSU was at the forefront of this measure,” said LSU athletic director Scott Woodward. “Our message to our student-athletes must be clear and unequivocal – we support you and we will stand by you in your decision making during this time whether you can compete or not. Your scholarship and the education and opportunities it affords will be protected here at LSU and across the SEC.”
"SEC universities are committed to full support of its student-athletes, whether or not a student-athlete decides to participate in sports during these uncertain times," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "SEC student-athletes have frequently expressed their desire to compete, but it is important for student-athletes and their families to know the financial support committed to them by their institutions will not be at risk because of health concerns presented by the current pandemic."
The SEC added it will continue to monitor the developments related to COVID-19 to determine at a later date if the policy should be extended to the spring semester of 2021 or beyond.
