Shelby: Less Rain, More Heat

Less rain, more heat! Rain chances will be around 20% over the next couple of days as weak high pressure builds over the area. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s, and the heat index could reach between 100-105 each afternoon. This is thankfully not as hot as we were last weekend, but you should still exercise caution when being out in the heat.
Sunday, tropical moisture will return and rain chances will increase. This will help to take a few degrees off our high temperatures, so expect highs in the low 90s. The pattern of daily showers and storms will last into next week.
No tropical developments are expected in the next 5 days.
