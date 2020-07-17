St. Charles Parish Schools releases guide for reopening schools

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The St. Charles Parish Public School system has released a guide for reopening schools for the 2020-2021 school year.
Officials say the guide was created by a number of subcommittees and the parish’s SCPPS Strong Start 2020 Taskforce.
SCPPS says the guidebook will be continuously update as they prepare to reopen schools in August.
The guidebook covers school schedules by phase, the eLearning Program, school operations, health and safety and supporting services.
Parents who still have questions can email the school board at strongstart@stcharles.k12.la.us.
To read the guide book, click here.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.