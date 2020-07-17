STPSO searching for missing boater near Hwy 11 bridge

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a boater who went missing near the Highway 11 bridge.
According to STPSO, 65-year-old William Segrave left his home on Carr Drive Thursday afternoon. His family became concerned when he didn’t return home. They later located his boat, still in gear but unoccupied near the base of the Hwy. 11 bridge.
The STPSO was contacted and they began a search for Segrave. They are continuing their search with the assistance of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the United States Coast Guard.
If anyone has any information about Segrave’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.
