Two men killed in Urquhart St. house fire

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating a fatal house fire in the St. Claude neighborhood Thursday night.
Firefighters were called to a fire at a home in the 3400 block of Urquhart Street around 8:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the front of the home and side windows.
A second alarm was quickly called to help bring the fire under control.
Once the fire was under control just after 9 p.m., firefighters searched the home and found a man in the back of the home. They later also found a second man inside of a bedroom in the middle of the home. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the fire and the deaths of the men are under investigation.
