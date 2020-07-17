WATCH LIVE: Jefferson Parish President to recognize COVID healthcare workers

JEFFERSON, La. (WVUE) - Press conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
Earlier this week, Jefferson Parish surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 tests of its residents as part of an aggressive push to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
To date, Jefferson Parish has tested more residents than any other parish in the State of Louisiana. This milestone was made possible with the dedication and leadership from many Parish employees and local health care partners. The Parish President would like to show her gratitude for the tireless work ethic shown by everyone.
This level of testing would not be possible without the following Jefferson Parish Departments and local health care partners:
· Jefferson Parish Department of Emergency Management
· Jefferson Parish General Services Department
· Jefferson Parish Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD)
· Jefferson Parish Department of Fire Services
· Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office (JPSO)
· Louisiana National Guard
· Ochsner Health
