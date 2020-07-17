Zack: Less rain, more heat going into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s either one or the other at this time of year and that means the lowering rain chances over the next few days means more heat.
Today brings a quick change from widespread storms to very little rain activity around the region. Of course it is summer and we could see a downpour or two at any time but rain coverage will only be 20-30%. Highs will respond nicely into the low to mid 90s with feels like values between 100-105.
The first half of the weekend will stick to the same mostly dry and hot theme as highs look to top out around 94 Saturday afternoon. By Sunday we will see an increase in storm coverage back to a more typical mixture of sun and storms. Rain chances to round out the weekend will be around 40%.
It’s not until the middle part of next week that the pattern could turn quite wet again as a strong tropical wave moves across the Gulf. At this time of year we always have to watch these for tropical development but right now it just looks to increase rain chances for Wednesday onward.
