Car crash kills Houma man

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A Houma man is dead following a two-vehicle crash near Houma Friday night.
A spokesman for Louisiana State Police said around 11:30 p.m., Troop C responded to a crash on Louisiana Highway 3087 (Prospect Overpass).
Demetrius Lewis, 53, was driving west on LA 3087 when his vehicle collided with a trailer being pulled by another vehicle. After striking the trailer, Lewis lost control of his vehicle causing it to strike the concrete bridge railing and then the center divider.
Lewis, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two occupants in the other vehicle were wearing seat belts. The driver was unhurt and the passenger was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
Toxicology samples were obtained for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
