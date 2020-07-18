Girlfriend arrested in fatal stabbing of Boutte man

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend Saturday morning.
Deputies arrived at the 100 block of South Kinler Street in Boutte just before 11 a.m. where they found 41-year-old Jason Hill suffering from a stab wound to his chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Hill’s girlfriend, 25-year-old Keosha Thomas, was immediately arrested at the scene and booked with second degree murder.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact Detective Joseph Dewhirst at (985) 783-6807 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-903-STOP.
