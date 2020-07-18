NFL announces training camp reporting dates

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The NFL announced Saturday that players can begin reporting to training camp next week, with all veterans reporting by July 28.
Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network tweeted Saturday morning the letter sent from the NFL to all 32 teams.
Rookies will report to camp July 21, quarterbacks and injured players July 23.
All other players must report July 28. The Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs are the exception since they play in the first game of the regular season Sept. 10.
