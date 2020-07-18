Nicondra: Rain coverage ramps up again to end the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saturday was fairly quiet with only a few spotty storms around, but coverage will pick up once again as moisture surges in on easterly winds Sunday. The high pressure that has kept storms at bay weakens a bit as a wave of tropical moisture circulates around from the east. Expect more typical rain coverage and a bit above with a few heavy down pours not out of the question. The elevated rain chances stick around into Monday with scattered showers mid-week. Thursday we could see another round of high producing storms sticking around into Friday. The tropics are expected to remain quiet through the next 5 days.