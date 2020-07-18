S&WB issues boil water advisory for part of Desire neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Sewerage and Water Board has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for part of the Desire neighborhood.
The advisory was issued just after 9 p.m. Saturday after a drop in water pressure at the Peoples Avenue utility station.
The area affected by the boil water advisory is bordered by I-10, Peoples Ave. and the Florida Avenue Canal.
Residents in the affected area are asked to boil their water before consuming it or using it to cook. Those with compromised immune systems should also be cautious when washing their hands, bathing or showering with the water until further notice.
Test samples have been submitted to the Louisiana Department of Health for analysis. Once the results show that the water is safe for consumption, the advisory will be lifted.
