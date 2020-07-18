Zack: A typical July weekend; heat and a few storms

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - July doesn’t get more normal than the upcoming forecast for this weekend as we will see a mixture of sunshine, heat and of course a few downpours.
For your Saturday we can expect sun and clouds throughout the day as highs top out in the lower 90s. Rain coverage to start the weekend will be in the 20-30% range with the better chances at seeing a storm or two being south of the lake today.
Now the second half of the weekend we are likely to see another surge of moisture move in from the Gulf therefore rain coverage will bump up to about 40%. This will mean a few extra storms in that afternoon sky but overall it remains that typical July pattern as many dry hours will come in between the downpours.
Little change to the forecast expected for the new work week until maybe the end of the week. That is when a stronger tropical wave will move across the Gulf leading to higher rain chances come week’s end. This is also a reminder that our eyes start to turn to these tropical waves traversing the Atlantic the closer we get to August. The good news on that front is the National Hurricane Center indicates no development expected over the next five days.
