Bengals re-sign A.J. Green to one-year contract

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Bengals announced Friday that they re-signed wide receiver, A.J. Green, to a one-year contract.
“From the day that he joined our organization nine years ago, A.J. Green has been an outstanding player and a class act,” said Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn. “We are pleased that he will be part of the team this year, starting with the first practice. By signing, A.J. puts himself and the team in the best position to have a great season together, and we look forward to the opportunity at the end of the season to discuss keeping him here long-term. He has been an integral part of our team, and we expect this year that he will be the same impact player he has always been.”
Officials say Green was originally a first-round draft pick for the Bengals in 2011 and became one of the most productive wide receivers in team history.
Green stands second in career receptions, 602, and receiving yards, 8,907, in Bengals history, officials said.
He is tied for second in receiving touchdowns, 63, and ranks first in 100-yard receiving games, 33. He also has ten career games with at least 150 yards and one touchdown, which are the most among active NFL players entering 2020, officials said.
Officials say Green also appeared in seven straight Pro Bowls and was the only NFL wide-receiver since 1970 to start his career with seven nominations.
The seven Pro Bowl selections are third in Bengals history behind defensive tackle, Geno Atkins, 8, and Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz, 11.
“A.J. is one of the best receivers in the NFL,” said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. “He’s an important part of our plans, and we’re thrilled to have him in the fold from day one. We’re looking forward to the impact of his talent and leadership on our offense this season.”
