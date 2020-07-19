Gendusa’s Restaurant gets new home one month after devastating fire

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Troy Gendusa shows off his knew place as he prepares for his big reopening sometime this week.
It’s a massive turnaround after a fire totaled his former restaurant back in June.
“I like to joke and say ‘yeah i knew people loved my food but I didn’t know they loved me that much,‘” said Gendusa.
He says it was a combination of fast acting and perfect timing that the building right next store along Kenner’s Rivertown Main Street became available.
“The couple I got it from, they’d been looking to sell and retire.”
“They said they were gonna approach me, but they didn’t think that they should that quickly after the fire. But i’m the type I look at my options real quick to keep things going.”
Immediately after the fire, Gendusa received an outpouring of support from the city, employees, and patrons he had never even met who helped set up a makeshift eating area across the street.
“I’m getting 20, 30, to 35 phone calls every day from customers looking for to-go food.”
Now, he says he plans to repay them in the best way he knows how.
“First night, my intention is to feed all of the fireman and policeman that came out, the first responders who came out the day of the fire. Second night is gonna be all the customers that came out, the family and friends who helped me get stuff moved, who loaned me stuff to help me get back up on my feet,” said Gendusa.
And while he prepares for a new chapter, the new Gendusa’s decorum will include a mural to commemorate where he started.
“It’ll be a version or a rendition of my old building on the wall. So it’ll be locked in there forever.”
