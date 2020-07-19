Nicondra: Another round of tropical moisture late week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - More clouds and rain kept temperatures in check for most of Sunday. The tropical moisture that increased rain coverage will linger into Monday. Temperatures are still a bit higher than long term averages, but a more comfortable than the sweltering heat of last week. We will remain in a more typical summer pattern over the next week with another tropical wave pushing in on easterly winds. Look for a drier day Tuesday and most of Wednesday with the next wave increasing rain chances for Thursday and Friday. The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on this wave as well giving it a low chance at 20 percent over the next five days of becoming more organized in the western Gulf of Mexico.