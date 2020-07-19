NOPD: Man injured in Hollygrove shooting

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Hollygrove that has left a man injured. (Source: WVUE Fox 8)
By Tiffany Baptiste | July 19, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT - Updated July 19 at 9:42 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Hollygrove that has left a man injured.

The shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. Sunday.

Officers responding to the scene near the intersection of Forshey Street and Leonidas Street found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

