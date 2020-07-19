Ranking the Saints: #3 Cam Jordan

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Since 2011, Cam Jordan has been the definition of dependability. That's why he's No. 3 in our Saints countdown.
When the defense was bad, Jordan always stood out. When the defense became great, Jordan still stood out.
2019 was a career year for Jordan. He finished his personal best 15.5 sacks. It was his third straight season with double-digit sacks. For his career he has 87 total.
But perhaps his biggest accomplishment has been his consistent availability. In nine seasons, Jordan has never missed a game.
He’s become one of the best all-around defensive ends in the game.
In 2020, The Saints will need that same consistent production and durability to finally get over the hump, and get back to the Super Bowl.
