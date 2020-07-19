Ranking the Saints: #5 Demario Davis

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints linebacker Demario Davis may be one the NFL's most underrated players, but inside the Saints locker room his presence is undeniable.
That’s why he comes in at No. 5 on our countdown.
Davis is a true three-down linebacker who never leaves the field. 2019 may have been Davis’ best year of his career.
He finished with 111 tackles, 11 for loss, four sacks, and an interception. His effort earned him, All-Pro honors.
But above all else, Davis became the alpha leader of the defense, and really the entire team..
He even stepped in for Drew Brees to rally the troops in the infamous pre-game chant.
Davis:”The strength of the wolf is the pack. The pack has confidence in every single wolf.”
In 2020, Davis has even more motivation. He’s going into the final year of his contract. Which means a big season could mean big bucks for Davis.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.