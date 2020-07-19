Ranking the Saints: #1 Drew Brees

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Every year since our ranking the Saints countdown began, Drew Brees has sat at the top of the list, and that won't change this year.
No. 9 is No. 1.
Brees returned for his 15th season in New Orleans with his eyes squarely on the Super Bowl.
In 2020, regardless of age, offseason drama, or anything else, it’s Brees that still gives the Saints the best chance to get there.
2019 was one of Brees’ most challenging seasons. He missed five games with a thumb injury, but when he returned, he didn’t miss a beat.
Pro Football Focus graded him the most accurate passer in the NFL last season. He also became the NFL’s all -time leader in touchdown passes.
But in 2020, stats won’t matter, nor will records. Brees knows it’s all about getting that elusive second ring. It’s long overdue.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.