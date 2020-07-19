Ranking the Saints: #2 Michael Thomas

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Sometimes when a player signs a record breaking contract, the tendency would be for that player to relax. But for michael thomas that wasn’t the case.
In fact, Thomas got even better after signing that $100 million contract.
In 2019, was one for the ages for Thomas. He set an NFL record with 147 receptions, also adding nine touchdowns..
Thomas’ first four seasons have been nothing short of spectacular. No one has more receiving yards in NFL history in that time frame.
At 27, Thomas is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
In 2020, the Saints gave Thomas some help on the other side with Emmanuel Sanders. But don’t expect Thomas’ production to decrease. In fact, it could grow even more.
