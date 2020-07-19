Ranking the Saints: #4 Ryan Ramczyk

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Ryan Ramczyk has become one of the NFL's top offensive tackles. That's why he checks in at No. 4 in our ranking the Saints countdown.
Heading into his fourth season, Ramczyk has been everything the Saints hoped when they drafted him in the first round of the 2017 draft.
He’s never missed a game in his career. He steadily grades out as one of the top right tackles in football according to Pro Football Focus. In fact, in 2019 he was their top tackle in the game.
He along with Terron Armstead, form one of the NFL’s dynamic duos at the tackle position..
At 26, Ramczyk should only get better, and is entering the prime
If he keeps his current career path, he could end up being the highest paid tackle in the game very soon.
