St. Aug QB Kendell Sampson excels by ground and air

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Kendell Sampson can beat with his feet, and his arm. It makes the St. Aug quarterback a handful to stop for many a defense in the area.
“I have the ability to run and throw. Not too many quarterbacks have that ability. Just my leadership toward the team, and everyone in the school,” said Kendell Sampson.
St. Aug recently hired Nick Foster as their head coach, and he’s an offensive guy. So you know he’s fired up to have Sampson as quarterback.
“Since I came on, my offense, it runs through him. He takes control of this team. They respond to him. He’s a field general, that’s what I love about him. He’s a student of the game. He loves my offense. He’s running it accordingly so far. Oh I’m telling all my coaching buddies, I was blessed with the best situation. I feel like I don’t have only the most athletic quarterback in the city, but the most talented,” said St. Augustine head coach Nick Foster.
“Kind of similar to last year. We run a spread offense. I can’t give you the whole gameplan unfortunately, but we’ll throw some things in there, you’ll see during the season,” said Sampson.
