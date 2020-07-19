Zack: Dodging downpours the next few days

That drying trend doesn’t last long as the next thing to influence our weather pattern will be an even stronger tropical wave arriving late in the week. This should send a nice surge of moisture into our coastline leading to more numerous storms by Thursday and Friday. I’ve bumped rain chances up to 60% for those days and the National Hurricane Center has highlighted this Gulf wave for a low chance of development. Most models do not develop this feature but a wave crossing the Gulf at this time of year always needs to be monitored.