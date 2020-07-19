Zack: Dodging downpours the next few days

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The weather pattern come late July always depends on the tropics and the next several days will feature a few Gulf waves influencing our daily storm chances.
For your Sunday, a mixture of sun and storms can be expected as the first tropical wave moves in from the Gulf leading to a small increase in the areal rain coverage today. Rain chances will be around 50% as highs climb to 92. It certainly won’t be a washout of a day but you will be dodging those downpours by late morning into the afternoon.
The new work week keeps with the generic sun and storm mix but as this first tropical wave passes us by we will see rain back off just a tad come Tuesday into Wednesday. We go from a 40% coverage on Monday to only a 20-30% areal coverage by the middle of the week.
That drying trend doesn’t last long as the next thing to influence our weather pattern will be an even stronger tropical wave arriving late in the week. This should send a nice surge of moisture into our coastline leading to more numerous storms by Thursday and Friday. I’ve bumped rain chances up to 60% for those days and the National Hurricane Center has highlighted this Gulf wave for a low chance of development. Most models do not develop this feature but a wave crossing the Gulf at this time of year always needs to be monitored.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.