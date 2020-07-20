BRPD investigating officer-involved shooting in Tigerland

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed and a Baton Rouge Police Department K-9 was injured during an officer-involved shooting in the LSU area.
According to officials, the shooting happened at roughly 1:35 a.m. in the 4700 block of Tigerland Ave. Police were reportedly in the area searching for a wanted suspect.
Details regarding how the shooting happened have not yet been provided. Police did say the person who was the target of the search was shot and killed.
The officer involved with the gunfire has been placed on administrative leave per department policy, officials confirm.
The investigation is ongoing. Officials say more information will be released later today. We will continue to update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.
