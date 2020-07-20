Bruce: Spotty Storms Through Midweek-More Rain Coverage Late Week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Rain chances will be the typical summer garden variety through mid-wee; Temps will be hot in the lower 90s and feels like in the triple digit range. As we get deeper into the week, Thursday and Friday will be the wettest days of the week as a plume of tropical moisture moves in from the southeast Gulf. The hurricane center has a low chance possibility for development. I feel this will be a rainmaker as it pushes by late week. One silver lining will be the temps will stay just below the 90° mark with clouds and rain.