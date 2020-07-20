Double shooting on Jackson Ave. leaves one dead, one injured

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of a double shooting in Central City Monday afternoon.
NOPD reported the shooting around 2:20 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene in the 2800 block of Jackson Avenue, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Police have not released the name of the deceased victim. The victim’s name will be released with an official cause of death by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
