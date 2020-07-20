Dozens of inmates test positive for COVID-19 at St. Charles Parish jail

KILLONA, La. (WVUE) -39 inmates at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center in St. Charles Parish have tested positive for Covid-19, according to Sheriff Greg Champagne.
“Despite serious restrictive measures our staff has undertaken in the last four months, including the use of quarantine dorms for new arrestees, we have recently begun receiving positive test results within our inmate population”, Sheriff Champagne said. “The good news is that they are almost totally asymptomatic. The bad news is asymptomatic inmates are difficult to test and identify as having the invisible disease”.
During recent weeks, the medical staff at the Correctional Center recognized symptoms in some of the inmates.
Inmates immediately began getting tested onsite.
Very few of the inmates that have tested positive for Covid-19 actually displayed symptoms, with the overwhelming majority of the positive cases being asymptomatic.
Currently, all inmates that have tested positive have been isolated to a section of the Correctional Center, away from all non-infected inmates, where they are being monitoring by Correctional Center’s doctors and nurses.
The facility has several dormitories, which are separate from one another.
All other inmates at the Correctional Center are being closely monitored and continually screened.
Any inmates who develop advanced symptoms will be immediately transferred to a public hospital or Department of Corrections medical unit. In an effort to reduce, any further spread, additional inmates are being tested for Covid-19 as well as all new arrestees that come into the facility.
