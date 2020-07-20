Family in Shock, After Two Bodies found in an SUV Near Big Branch

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A northshore family is in shock tonight, after two bodies were found in an SUV near Lacombe. One of them was their 21 year old daughter, who was 7 months pregnant.
It is normally a tranquil 24,000 acre national preserve teaming with wildlife, but Saturday turned violent in Big Branch.
St Tammany investigators are now looking for answers in a shooting on Bremerman Road which Claimed two lives, including a 21-year-old Covington woman expecting a baby in three months.
“You can’t imagine the pain we’re experiencing right now,” said Qiana Sanders, the mother of one of the victims.
The St Tammany sheriff’s office says that Qile Sanders and 20-year-old Ellis Sylvanus III were both shot. The Sanders family says the couple were in a relationship. Their bodies were found inside an SUV in a remote section of the preserve near Lacombe.
Qile Sanders was the oldest of three daughters.
Now she and other family members clutch to Qile's memory as they wait for answers. The St. Tammany Parish sheriffs office has put out few details about what happened, they say the investigation is ongoing and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.'
"I just hope they find whoever did it I just wanna know why that's all," said Sanders' father, Leo.
Family members say Qile was planning to pursue a career in healthcare after giving birth later this year.
“She sent he and I a text message of the baby’s ultrasound showing it was a boy, I always wanted a boy,” said Qiana.
Now they plan their daughters funeral After the unthinkable happened on Saturday
The St Tammany coroner could provide more answers as to how the pair died when he conducts an autopsy later this week.
The St Tammany sheriffs office calls this case an apparent homicide with two victims. So far They have not announced any suspects.
