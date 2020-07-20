FOX 8 Gr8 Neighbor works to make sure history stays alive at cemeteries

"Probably a little more than a quarter of the work I do is just me working on something for someone because they don't have money or the family is no longer around," Black says. "If you see something that needs to be done, if you know how to do it, you can't walk away and not lay hands on it. I wish I could restore all tombs. With geneology nowadays, more people are getting interested in knowing where their family is and that's how it should be. One day at least the tombs will be here so they can go up to it and put hands on it."