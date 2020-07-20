Man injured in New Orleans East shooting

Man injured in New Orleans East shooting
New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left one man injured. (Source: WVUE Fox 8)
By Tiffany Baptiste | July 20, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT - Updated July 20 at 6:22 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left one man injured. 

NOPD reported the shooting around 5:30 p.m. Monday. 

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment. 

The shooting remains under investigation. 

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. 

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.