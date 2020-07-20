Man injured in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left one man injured.
NOPD reported the shooting around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
