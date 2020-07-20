New Orleans parents ask district to pushback school reopening plans

Part of the district’s supplemental guidance, they map out how they will treat a child or staff member who shows COVID-19 symptoms. If someone has a 100-degree temperature or higher, they will be immediately isolated then another temperature check will be taken to confirm fever. The district says it administrators will then send the student or staff member home. If the individual tests positive for the coronavirus, any individual they have come in close contact with will have to quarantine at home for 14 days.