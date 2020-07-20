New Orleans parents ask district to pushback school reopening plans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Some frustrated New Orleans parents want NOLA Public Schools to push back its start date.
"I'm not going to risk my children's lives and the lives of other children or teachers in the schools by sending them to school," said Grace Ambrossi, Our Voice, Nuestra Voz translator.
Parents with Our Voice, Nuestra Voz, a parent advocacy group, say the New Orleans public school system is not taking their concerns of an August reopening seriously. The group wants the district to push back the re-opening and talk with more parents.
"The reopening options that have been decided on where not made on an inclusive measure between board officials, parents, teachers, and staff," said Keisha Thomas, parent with four students enrolled throughout Orleans.
A NOLA Public Schools spokesperson says in a statement, “over 1,400 educators, 4,700 parents and 500 students in Orleans Parish responded to, we understand and appreciate that many are concerned about returning to school, which is why our plan articulates clear safety standards to guide reopening.”
For now, the plan is for students to return in August. Everyone will have to wear a mask and there will be temperature checks and a limit on the amount of people who can be in a classroom at one time.
The plan includes options for parents to choose between virtual learning and an in-classroom setting.
"Any family who doesn't feel comfortable to return to school for in-person learning has the option to learn from home on a quarterly basis," said Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr., during a virtual news conference last week.
“We want to send our kids to school,” Ambrossi translated. “but we are very concerned about their safety and health. We know virtual learning is not the same but we are worried about our children’s health.”
Part of the district’s supplemental guidance, they map out how they will treat a child or staff member who shows COVID-19 symptoms. If someone has a 100-degree temperature or higher, they will be immediately isolated then another temperature check will be taken to confirm fever. The district says it administrators will then send the student or staff member home. If the individual tests positive for the coronavirus, any individual they have come in close contact with will have to quarantine at home for 14 days.
"As a parent, I can't say that I agree with the plans that have been proposed and potentially finalized because they were decided on, voted on, and released without us," said Thomas.
Lewis says reopening plans must remain fluid and it can change depending on the health data.
