Nicondra: More rain helps keep temps in check

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Some showers hang around for much of the day on Monday as a wave of tropical moisture continues to push west. The increased cloud cover and shower activity help keep temperatures close to long term averages in the low 90s. Tuesday will be a bit drier as the wave moves on, but we can gear up for another round Thursday and Friday as another plume of tropical moisture streams across the Gulf. The National Hurricane Center is eyeing the wave for a low chance of development. Regardless it will bring more tropical down pours for the end of the week.