NOPD: Man shot to death in St. Roch neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the St. Roch neighborhood Monday night.
NOPD reported the shooting around 8:30 p.m.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting in near the intersection of Music Street and North Rocheblave Street and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not released the identity of the victim. The victim’s name and an official cause of death will be released by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.