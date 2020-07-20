Shelby: Higher Rain Chances By Late Week

Expect some showers and storms today as tropical moisture lingers. Temperatures will run near average in the low 90s, but feels-like temperatures could reach near 100.
Look for spottier rain on Tuesday and Wednesday with the next wave of tropical moisture arriving Thursday. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area of moisture a low chance of becoming more organized in the western Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of development, rain chances will increase Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures may struggle to get to the 90-degree mark with extra rain and cloud cover around. For the upcoming weekend, expect a return to normal rain chances and temperatures for this time of year.
