SWAC postpones fall sports schedule until spring

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Council of Presidents and Chancellors held a meeting via Zoom and has decided to postpone the fall sports schedule until spring.
It was a meeting that had been scheduled for a couple of weeks.
Officials said football, men’s and women’s cross country, women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball are affected by the decision.
They added the plan for football includes a seven-game conference schedule beginning with an eight-week training period in January 2021. Each team will play a total of six conference games (four divisional/two non-divisional) with the option to play one non-conference game.
Southern athletic director Roman Banks said six games for each SWAC school is more likely than seven. The move to the spring also puts New Orleans back on the table to possibly host the Bayou Classic. In regards to having all sports in the spring, Banks joked that he enjoys the chaos a little bit.
Additional details about the schedules for women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country, and the Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship game will be released at a later date. Click here for the full statement
College football reporter Brett McMurphy broke the news Friday that sources told him the SWAC would be announcing the cancellation of fall sports.
The SWAC’s decision was made just a few days after the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) suspended all sports for the 2020 fall season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Big Ten and Pac 12 have announced they will play conference-only games in the fall.
The SEC and other conferences are continuing to monitor the situation before making a decision on fall sports.
