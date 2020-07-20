S&WB cancels boil water advisory for part of Desire neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Sewerage and Water Board has canceled a precautionary boil water advisory for part of the Desire neighborhood after bacteriological tests confirmed that water in the area was safe to drink and could be used for personal needs.
This precautionary boil water advisory was issued on July 18, 2020 water pressure levels dropped below 20 psi.
Customers who have not used their water supply during this precautionary boil water advisory are advised to flush their internal and external plumbing by running water through their system for several minutes.
According to SWBNO, water samples from across the area have tested negative for contamination.
Boil water advisories are issued out of an abundance whenever the water pressure drops below 20 psi. We agree with the recommendations of our regulatory partner, LDH, that it is prudent to issue these advisories. This precautionary boil water advisory was issued on July 18, 2020 water pressure levels dropped below 20 psi.
