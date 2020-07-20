Teacher petitions JP Schools to consider online learning after releasing ‘Start Strong’ plan

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With a passion for history, West Jefferson high school teacher John Guzda never thought he’d be sourcing the teacher’s bill of rights upon returning to school.
“It states a teacher has a right to teach in a safe and secure and organized environment and free from recognized dangerous or hazardous… if the threat of coronavirus doesn’t violate that specific language I don’t know what would,” said Guzda.
Jefferson Parish School District released its ‘Start Strong’ plan for the school year. It emphasizes on-campus learning for Pre-K thru 5th grade, and a mixture of virtual and in-person for middle and high school. It also requires mask wearing for teachers and students of all ages.
“Nothing about returning to school in the midst of a pandemic is going to be easy, but I think as a group we have a good reentry plan to allow us to accommodate all the safety protocols and do it in a manageable way that can be efficient to,” said James Gray, Jefferson Parish Schools Superintendent.
“When we don’t know what the long-term effects of this virus are why are we subjecting our kids and educators to unnecessary risk,” said Guzda.
Guzda says in a parish that’s already seeing a rise in cases, he fears returning to class will create another epicenter, especially as most teachers will be expected back in the classroom.
Nearly 1,000 signatures join him in asking the district that until the parish sees a significant downturn in cases, that it opt for a 100 percent virtual learning system.
“People are scared for their lives and to me it goes back to how many funerals are we going to have to attend because were putting teachers and educators and school staff back in to schools,” said Guzda.
“We want to make sure we hear where their concerns are but we want to keep reiterating to them their safety is our top priority,” said Gray.
Guzda says he wants nothing more than to return to his students, but fears if they do it will be another lesson in history.
“Being an educator right now feels a lot like being on the Titanic, we see the iceberg dead ahead,” said Guzda.
Jefferson Parish families can opt for a virtual learning program, by signing up for Virtual Jefferson. School leaders say it has more than 15,000 students signed up. The deadline for that program is July 22nd.
Gray says depending on the total number of students who sign up, and the state’s current reopening phase, they can always reassess the school year.
