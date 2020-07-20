Three days of fasting, prayer to begin Monday, July 20

“God’s people have turned to fasting and prayer throughout their journeys of faith to remind themselves of their dependence on God, to focus on his grace and to seek deliverance during times of great trial and tribulation,” said Bishop Michael G. Duca of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, in a press release. “May our prayers include all those who have been stricken by the virus, those who care for them and those whose livelihoods have been threatened by this vile pandemic. May the Holy Spirit guide researchers and scientists in their search for a vaccine. We also pray for those who have died from the virus. May they have eternal rest in the company of the angels and the saints.”