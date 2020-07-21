Bruce: Spotty Storms Wednesday Then All Eyes On The Gulf late Week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Spotty storms are likely as we head into your Wednesday. Coverage in the 30-40% range with highs in the lower 90s. Then as we get to Thursday and Friday, all eyes will be on the Gulf Of Mexico as a strong tropical wave moves NW into the north central Gulf. Some models keep it an open wave rainmaker, and a few other attempt to develop it into a tropical depression and even low end storm. The takeaway here is we need to prep for the threat of heavy rain and downpours Thursday and Friday. As we get closer, we will have a better idea of development and rainfall amounts. Stay tuned.