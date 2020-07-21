Covington Police investigating home invasion; sexual assault

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) -The Covington Police Dept. is investigating a home invasion and sexual assault that happened Monday afternoon.
A spokesman for the Covington Police Department says officers responded to a home in the W 18th Ave & N Tyler Street area.
Detectives are actively searching for the suspect, described as a short black male with a face mask, possibly wearing a light green or dirty white shirt, and dark pants, believed to be riding a bicycle.
Anyone in the area that may have seen the suspect, or has video surveillance, is asked to contact the Covington Police Department at 985 892 8500.
