Gov. Edwards to hold press conference at 2:30 p.m.

Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
July 21, 2020 at 6:26 AM CDT - Updated July 21 at 6:30 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference Tuesday, July 21 to announce the latest developments in the fight against COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. We will carry it live on our over-the-air broadcast, as well as on all of our digital platforms.

It’s been almost one month since Gov. Edwards extended the order for Louisiana to remain in Phase 2 of reopening.

Additionally, he issued a statewide mask mandate on Saturday, July 11. That order is set to expire later this week.

Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise as the impact of Fourth of July celebrations being felt across the state.

As of Tuesday, July 20, 99% of new cases being reported are due to community spread and 45% of those cases are individuals aged 29 and under.

