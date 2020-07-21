Nicondra: Watching the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Spotty storms around on Tuesday as a wave of tropical moisture that impacted the region over the weekend continues to move west. Another system is brewing near Cuba and will move through the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.
The National Hurricane Center is eyeing this system for development meaning that their forecasters see conditions that give the system a medium chance of at least becoming a tropical depression. This wave is expected to increase rain coverage for Thursday and Friday.
We can expect passing tropical down pours that could be heavy at times. If the system becomes more organized and where the center is in relation to the Louisiana coast will determine how much rain we might see.
For today we continue with the passing showers and temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s. Those with less rain and cloud cover will see higher temperatures.
