NOPD: Man in critical condition following New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left a man in critical condition.
Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 6900 block of Virgilian Street just before 10 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.