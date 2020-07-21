Eyes on Gulf disturbance for late-week rain

Typical summer for the next couple of days with high temperatures in the low 90s and spotty storms mainly in the afternoon. Feels-like temperatures could reach near 100 for those that don’t see rain.
The next wave of tropical moisture will enter the Gulf later today, increasing rain chances for Thursday and Friday. This area of low pressure will have a chance of becoming more organized as it tracks across the Gulf, possibly forming into a tropical depression. Depending on development, the heaviest rain could stay offshore or track our west.
Temperatures may struggle to get to the 90-degree mark with extra rain and cloud cover around for the end of the week. By the weekend, expect a return to normal rain chances and temperatures for this time of year.
