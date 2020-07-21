TODAY: New Orleans Public Schools to update start of new school year

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -New Orleans Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. will provide important updates about the start of the 2020-2021 academic school year during the district’s weekly press conference.
Mayor Cantrell will be joining the district for announcements regarding the start of the school year and New Orleans Department of Health’s Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno will discuss the health data trends reviewed in order to reassess the ‘Roadmap to Reopening Schools.'
New Orleans Public Schools Medical Advisor Dr. Benjamin Springgate will be present to discuss his new role and how he will aid schools throughout the school year.
