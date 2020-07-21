Two men arrested, two others sought in Big Branch double homicide

BIG BRANCH, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two men and are searching for two others in connection with the double homicide in the Big Branch area Saturday.
Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies were contacted by a passerby who spotted an SUV parked on Bremerman Road with the bodies of two people shot to death inside.
The victims were later identified as 20-year-old Ellis Sylvanus III and 21-year-old Qile Sanders. Sanders was also 7 months pregnant.
Monday, deputies arrested 18-year-old Peter Reimonenq and 19-year-old Christopher Roberts in connection with the shooting. Both have been booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on two counts of first degree murder and one count of first degree feticide.
STPSO is continuing to search for two more suspects identified as 19-year-old Shannon Dale Amos Jr. and 19-year-old Mikayl Dietrich Young. Once arrested, they will also be booked with two counts of first degree murder and one count of first degree feticide.
According to investigators, the murders appear to be drug related.
“This kind of violent crime will not be tolerated in St. Tammany Parish,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “I applaud the detectives with our Major Crimes Unit who worked literally around the clock to identify the individuals responsible for these murders. Our detectives will continue to work tirelessly to locate the remaining two individuals wanted in this case in or to bring closure for the families.”
If anyone has any information about this murder investigation or the whereabouts of Amos and Young they are asked to contact the St. tammany Parish Coroner’s Office at (985) 898-2338 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
