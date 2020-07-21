WATCH LIVE 11 a.m: New Orleans Mayor’s office weekly news briefing

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell’s Office of Communications will hold its weekly media briefing at 11 a.m.
The mayor’s Director of Communications Beau Tidwell will speak to reporters regarding several current topics including COVID-19, Hard Rock demolition, and other topics.
On Monday, Mayor Cantrell spoke at a news conference where she expressed frustration at large crowds congregating in the French Quarter and the use of party buses in the city.
Also yesterday, leaders said the first victim could be recovered from the Hard Rock collapse site by the end of the week.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.